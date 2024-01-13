Uzbekistan, World Bank Weigh Effective Water Resource Ruling Options

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 13. Uzbekistan
and representatives of the World Bank discuss methods of effective
water resource management and trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy
Minister of Economy and Finance, Adiz Boboev, and representatives
of the World Bank (WB).
The meeting was also attended by WB Project Manager for Water
Resources Management Azad Abdulhamid, WB Senior Economist Eskender
Trushin, Deputy Director of the Department of Formation and
Analysis of the Social and Production Infrastructure Development
Program Jamol Tukhtaev, and Head of the World Bank Group
Cooperation Department Behzod Hamroyev.
The main subjects of discussion were actual water supply
initiatives, such as the implementation of modern water-saving
technologies, efficient water resource management, and ways for
metering water usage.
It was mentioned that Uzbekistan's president prioritizes the
adoption of urgent steps to develop and modernize the sector. On
January 5, 2024, the Uzbek President issued a decree titled "On
Measures to Improve the Water Resources Management System at the
Lower Level and Increase the Efficiency of Water Resources Use."
The bank's representatives presented proposals for the effective
continuation of Uzbekistan's reforms in this area.
The parties also considered the existing problems in Uzbekistan
in this sphere, the management system, systemic approaches to
overcoming the problems, and international experience in this
field, in particular the experience of Türkiye, China, India,
Pakistan, Iran, and Egypt.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to discuss the
mentioned matters in detail.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has allocated 22 trillion Uzbek soums
($1.8 billion) from the state budget for the upgrade of the water
management system from 2021 through 2023.
According to Uzbekistan's Minister of Water Resources, Shavkat
Khamrayev, it is planned to allocate another 1.7 trillion soums
($139.2 billion) and additional loans in the amount of $300 million
from international financial organizations for the improvement of
water management systems in 2024.
