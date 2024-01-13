Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Climbs To 369,160

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 369,160 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and January 13, 2024, including 700 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,065 (+5) enemy tanks, 11,269 (+15) armored fighting vehicles, 8,728 (+18) artillery systems, 957 multiple rocket launchers, 646 (+4) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 329 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,848 (+12) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,806 cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 11,632 (+20) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,345 (+6) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.