Two Killed In 71 Enemy Attacks On Kherson Region

Russian invaders launched 71 shelling attacks on the Kherson region on January 12, killing two people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 71 shelling attacks and fired 424 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson," he wrote.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential areas in the region's towns and villages and an educational institution.

"Two people were killed due to Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

Illustration photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Telegram