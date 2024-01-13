Russians Launch Two Artillery Attacks On Nikopol District Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched two artillery attacks on the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, overnight.

Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Regarding the security situation overnight. The aggressor used artillery against the Nikopol district twice. More than five shells were fired. The shelling hit the district center and the Chervonohryhorivka community. People were not hurt," he wrote.

Illustration photo: Serhii Lysak , Telegram