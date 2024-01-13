Azerbaijani MFA Responds To Human Rights Commissioner's Comments, Following Her Visit To S. Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We took note of the report/observations by the Council of Europe
Commissioner for Human Rights in regard with her visit to Armenia
and Azerbaijan on 16-23 October 2023, the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Azernews reports.
"As highlighted in the Commissioner's observations, the visit
was first time ever human rights mission to Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan in decades, which had been prevented for the past 30
years due to the occupation of Azerbaijan's territories by Armenia.
Moreover, the visit, conducted by the invitation and agreement of
the Government of Azerbaijan, demonstrates the transparency and
cooperation by Azerbaijani authorities towards international human
rights institutions.
Overall, the report nullifies baseless insinuations related to
so-called“ethnic cleansing” or“forcible displacement” in the
aftermath of counter-terror measures of local character undertaken
by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on 19-20 September 2023 in its
sovereign territories with stringent precautions to civilian areas.
Thus, the visit of the Commissioner to the region and her
observations point to the fact that it was local Armenians own
decision to leave the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan voluntarily
without any application of force by Azerbaijani authorities.
The report specifies a number of concrete steps taken by the
Government of Azerbaijan in order to ensure the right to return and
other human rights, particularly after counter-terror measures.
This underscores a positive intent and attitude of Azerbaijan with
respect to the issue of reintegration of local Armenian residents
and measures envisaged within this process.
The report by the Commissioner also contains the long-lasting
impact of the conflict and Armenian occupation, including on
civilian infrastructure still in ruins, ongoing demining and
reconstruction works being undertaken with a view to ensuring the
right to safe and dignified return of internally displaced
Azerbaijanis to liberated regions.
Furthermore, the report also highlights the acute problem of
massive landmine contamination in the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan and the impediments it poses to the rehabilitation of
these territories and the pace of return of former internally
displaced persons to their homes in safety and dignity, as well as
serious risks to their health and life. To this end, the
Commissioner welcomes the steps taken by the Azerbaijani government
to facilitate the process of return. In this context, the
indication in the report of accuracy rate (only 25%) of minefield
maps submitted by Armenia so far must be particularly noted. As a
matter of fact, Armenia deliberately engaged in massive landmine
deployment in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan in order to
pursue its aggression policy in the region and sustain the
occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan.
Nonetheless, the document unfortunately does not genuinely
reflect fundamental realities related to the overall human rights
situations of all people affected by the conflict unleashed by
Armenia, which resulted in nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani
territories. Thus, it was Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan
that led to systematic acts of ethnic cleansing, war crimes, and
forcible displacement of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis,
including vulnerable children, elderly individuals, and women.
Armenia's aggression gravely deprived tens of thousands of children
of their essential human rights, including the right to life,
education, safety, protection, and health. We wished such evidences
that triggered enmity between the two nations in the region were
duly highlighted in the observations of the Commissioner.
It is deplorable that the report includes references to
so-called“blockade” of the Lachin road, which is far from the
reality and has not been acknowledged by the International Court of
Justice (ICJ) either. In this regard, the observation fails to
indicate the facts underlying the civilian protests on the
Lachin-Khankendi road, and later establishment of border crossing
point in the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. The Azerbaijani side has on
numerous occasions provided substantiated evidences regarding a
wide-range and systematic abuse by Armenia of the Lachin road for
various illegal purposes throughout the past three years in gross
violation of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 and
international law, including for sustaining and rotating more than
ten thousand-strong illegal armed formations in the territory of
Azerbaijan, and illegal transfer of landmines. This inflicted
serious civilian and military casualties to the Azerbaijani
side.
As to the establishment of border crossing point by Azerbaijan
on 23 April 2023 in response to the aforementioned wrongdoings and
failure of Armenia to honor its obligations, Azerbaijan exercised
its sovereign right to fully control the Lachin road based on
international law, which was also duly reflected in the ICJ ruling
of 6 July 2023, when Armenian claims were unanimously rejected.
Moreover, while the Commissioner refers to December 2021 Order of
the ICJ, she overlooks that fact of indication of provisional
measure requesting Armenia to prevent the incitement and promotion
of racial hatred and discrimination against Azerbaijan.
The Azerbaijani side regrets that the meetings of the
Commissioner with the survivors of Khojaly genocide perpetrated by
Armenia, as well as with members of Western Azerbaijani Community
expelled from their homes in modern day Armenia were not reflected
in the report. This would have ensured accurate reflection of the
visit of the Commissioner, as well as a more comprehensive approach
to human rights issues that the report aimed to cover, including
the right to return. It is of particular importance, since the
Commissioner herself reiterates in the observations that all
persons displaced by the long-lasting conflict have the right to
return to their homes or places of habitual residence, regardless
of whether they have been displaced internally or across
borders.
Finally, it is essential to mention that Azerbaijan extended the
invitation to the Commissioner to visit the region, expecting that
it will make observations based on neutrality, impartiality,
equality and universality of all human rights. While noting the
visit's outcomes, Azerbaijan emphasizes that the observations of
the Commissioner lack complete fairness and impartiality. It
focuses the issues on narrow and sole perspective that overlooks
comprehensive review of the situation. In this regard, Azerbaijan
considers that the findings rely not on the Commissioner's direct
observations during her visit but primarily on information obtained
from other incomplete and biased sources," the statement reads.
