John Bates Of Executive Speaking Success Helps Women Overcome Public Speaking Anxiety And Become More Effective Leaders

John Bates, CEO of Executive Speaking Success, is on a mission to empower women's voices and help them become TED-worthy speakers and even more effective leaders. In his latest talk, Bates spoke to a massive audience of 700,000 people on the importance of empowering women's voices.

From his experience working with 100 top women leaders, Bates understands the pain that many women feel when it comes to public speaking and leadership communication. "Insecurity and anxiety about their public speaking and leadership abilities hold many women back from achieving their goals, which hurts us all," says Bates.

To help address this pain point, Bates offers 1:1 Executive Coaching, large and small group coaching, online courses, in-person team coaching, and training. Through these services, Bates helps women develop their leadership communication skills and become more effective leaders.

Bates is passionate about empowering women's voices because he knows that when women do better, everything else does better, too. "We urgently need more women's voices in all areas of life and business," says Bates. "That's why I am passionately committed to empowering women's voices to be heard and amplified."

Bates often says, "Communicating with human beings is not logical... it's biological!"

With a proven track record of success, this expert coach has worked with high-profile organizations like Johnson & Johnson and NASA and with high-profile clients such as Karen Nyberg , retired NASA Astronaut, Earth Ambassador, Artist and speaker, as well as renowned actor Dolph Lundgren . Lundgren, who sought Bates' assistance for his TED Talk, attests to the valuable knowledge he gained from their collaboration, saying, "Anytime I face a challenging speaking situation, I certainly know whom to call."

In addition to coaching high-profile organizations and clients, John Bates is the author of "Your Amazing Itty Bitty Guide to Being TED-Worthy: 15 Essential Secrets of Successful Speaking Based in Human Neurobiology." This book, available on Amazon ( ), offers a comprehensive, step-by-step guide for individuals seeking to enhance their public speaking skills and become TED-worthy presenters.

