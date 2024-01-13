Harvard Business Review Features Fugumobile In A New Case Study On Digital Marketing In China

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shanghai, China Jan 12, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

The Harvard Business Review's latest case study, "Fugumobile: Setting Up a Local Digital Marketing Company in China," uniquely highlights the remarkable achievement of Indian entrepreneurs Ranjit Singh and Ravi Shankar Bose in successfully establishing and growing a business in the challenging environment of China's digital market.

This case study delves into how Fugumobile, founded in 2006, has not only navigated but also thrived in the competitive digital marketing landscape of China-a rare feat for foreign entrepreneurs, particularly from India. It sheds light on the strategic vision, cultural adaptability, and innovative approach that Singh and Bose employed to overcome the significant market challenges in China. Their success story is a notable example of cross-cultural entrepreneurship and offers valuable lessons in international business management.

Fugumobile, with its presence in China, the United States, Germany, and India, stands as a testament to the potential of global digital solutions driven by diverse leadership. The company's focus on bespoke digital strategies, developed through its in-house expertise, has been a key factor in its success.

The inclusion of Fugumobile's journey in the Harvard Business Review not only acknowledges the company's strategic accomplishments but also highlights the broader narrative of successful Indian entrepreneurship in foreign markets, particularly in a complex market like China.

About Fugumobile

Fugumobile is a global digital marketing agency, specializing in mobile technology solutions. The company offers comprehensive services encompassing development, execution, planning, and creative strategies, catering to a diverse international clientele.

Case Study Authors

Authored by Venkat Raman G and Bhavani Shankar Saripalli from IIM Indore, and Huirong Ju and Ramakrishna Velamuri from CEIBS.