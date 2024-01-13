KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.79 To USD 81.22 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.79 to USD 81.22 per barrel on Friday as opposed to USD 79.43 pb recorded on Thursday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

On the global level, the price of the Brent crude went up by 88 cents to USD 78.29 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by 66 cents to USD 72.68 pb. (end)

