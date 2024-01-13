Israel's War On Palestine And The Global Upsurge Against It

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Hundreds of millions of people across the world have been deeply moved by the atrocity of the Israeli war on Palestine. Millions have attended marches and protests, many of them participating in such demonstrations for the first time in their lives.

Social media, in almost all the world's languages, are saturated with memes and posts about this or that terrible action. Some people focus on the Israeli attack on Palestinian children, others on the illegal targeting of Gaza's health infrastructure, and yet others point to the annihilation of at least 400 families (more than 10 people in each family killed).

The focus of attention does not seem to be diminishing. Holidays in December went by, but the intensity of the protests and the posts remained steady. No attempt by social-media companies to turn the algorithm against the Palestinians succeeded, no attempt to ban the protests – even the display of the Palestinian flag – worked.

Accusations of anti-Semitism fell flat and demands for the condemnation of Hamas were dismissed. This is a new mood, a new kind of attitude toward the Palestinian struggle.

Never before in the 75 previous years has there been such sustained attention to the cause of the Palestinians and of Israeli brutality. Israel has launched eight bombing campaigns on

Gaza since 2006. And Israel has built up an entire illegal structure against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank (an apartheid wall, settlements, checkpoints).

When Palestinians have tried to resist, whether through civic action or armed struggle, they have faced immense violence from the Israeli military. Ever since social media have been available, images from Palestine have circulated, including of the use of white phosphorus against civilians in Gaza, and including the arrest and murder of Palestinian children across the Occupied Palestine Territory.

But none of the previous acts of violence evoked the kind of response from around the world as this violence that began in October 2023.

Genocide

The Israeli armed violence against Gaza since October has been in a qualitatively different form than any previous violence. The bombardment of Gaza was vicious, with Israeli aircraft hitting residential areas with no concern for civilian life.