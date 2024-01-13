Selena Gomez Returns To Instagram One Day After Announcing Break From Social Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 13 (IANS) Selena Gomez is back on social media. One day after the singer and actress announced plans to take a break from social media "for a while", she posted on Instagram to promote a collaborative cooking video with chef Gordon Ramsay.

"@gordongram stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing Breakfast Burger," wrote Gomez, 31, alongside the clip on her Instagram Story, reports People magazine.

Throughout the video, Ramsay, 57, teaches Selena to cook and assemble the ingredients for a breakfast burger, from scrambled eggs to turkey bacon and more.

Earlier, Selena shared a video to her Instagram Story of her record producer boyfriend Benny Blanco having a playful moment with two young children.“I'm off social [media] for a while," she wrote alongside the clip. "Focusing on what really matters."

As per People, the singer has never been shy about taking breaks from social media. In October, she revealed that she would be stepping back from her socials "because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world.”

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she added at the time before going on to say that "ALL people” need to be protected,“especially children,” and that "violence needs to be stopped for good.”

