Mumbai Queer Pride Month 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANSlife) The Mumbai Queer Pride March 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 3, organised by Mumbai Queer Pride (MQP), a collective of Queer (LGBTQIA+) individuals and organisations. The march will begin at 3 PM, next to August Kranti Maidan, the historic site of the Quit India movement.

The Mumbai Queer Pride March is:

A celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community's diversity and resilienceA call for action on the issues and challenges we faceA demand for rights like marriage equality and adoption for queer personsA demand for strong anti-discrimination and anti-violence lawsA demand to set up functional Welfare Boards and Councils for protecting & furthering the rights of Transgender personsA demand to end stigma & discrimination against people living with HIV and provide them with access to health care, education, employment, housing, etc. A call to immediately end discrimination, abuse and violence of all sorts.

The march will feature volunteers, activists, artists, thinkers, movie makers, actors, and allies from various other social movements, as well as parents, teachers, students, and corporate goers supporting the above causes and beyond. The march is preceded by a month-long calendar of events, including workshops for advocacy and education, panel discussions, film screenings, book readings, performances and many more.

The MQP welcomes the participation and solidarity of intersectional movements in the march. The organisers highlight that the upcoming Pride March is for LGBTQIA+ Pride and the Causes that intersect with it, and the attendees' posters and messages need to reflect that.

