‘Hanuman’ Director Prashanth Verma Reveals How The Film Is Made On Modest Budget

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) The superhero film 'HanuMan', which is getting a good response from the audience, has been made on a limited budget.

The film's director Prashanth Varma revealed that the project didn't begin as a high-budget action extravaganza and still it is making waves by garnering great reviews from fans and critics alike. Despite making the film on a limited budget, Prashanth has been lauded for creating a superhero spectacle that is visually captivating and presents an entertaining story of good versus evil.

Hinging on the novelty and smarts of Varma who has pulled off something that's not short of genius work, the film sets new benchmarks in the genre by showcasing that a superhero flick needs vision more than money. In a masterstroke move, Varma even worked with VFX startup companies and new designers, to give the film a fresh look, vision and palette. The response has been overwhelming with Varma becoming a cynosure of all eyes.

He said: "This is actually not a big-budget action film. This is the film that we started with a very little budget, as and when we progressed. As Hanuman grows bigger and bigger, the project also gets bigger and bigger out of the love of the audience. So initially we released one creative and then, somebody watched it, they came in, and they became a partner in the making. They made the film bigger than it was. It's a very beautiful film that tells a very nice story about good versus evil.”

He further mentioned:“At the same time, there will be some epic moments. So whatever the budget that we had, if you look at our teaser, the ideas were big and the team's passion was big. So we were able to make those shots on a very low budget. Similarly, the film is bound to surprise. All I can tell is it is a very entertaining film about a person who gets the powers of a Hanuman. I know it will blow people's minds.”

'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios, and is produced by Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film.

