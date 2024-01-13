Woman Arrested In B'luru For Killing Husband With Her Lover

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 13 (IANS) Police in Bengaluru on Saturday arrested a woman on charges of killing her husband killed with her lover and then trying to project it as a case of heart attack.

The incident was reported from the HSR Layout police station.

The accused has been identified as Nandini Bai, a resident of HSR Layout, while her deceased 30-year-old husband was named Venkata Nayak.

The police have also arrested her lover Nitish Kumar.

According to the police, Nandini had called Nitish home on January 9 while Venkata was out.

But he returned home, and caught the two red-handed, following which an arguement ensued between Nandini and Venkata.

In between the quarrel, Nandini and Nitish hit the victim with a stone, leading to his death.

They dragged his body near the toilet and placed the stone there.

She thend called the police and claimed that her husband had collapsed near the toilet and died after banging his head on the sharp-edged stone.

The police initially registered a case of unnatural death.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that it was a case of murder and preliminary investigationsalso confirmed that it was not natural death.

The police detained Nandini and she confessed to the crime after she was interrogated.

The probe also revealed that Nandini and Nitesh were childhood friends and hailed from the Sathya Sai region in Andhra Pradesh.

They developed an affair and Nitesh would come from Andhra Pradesh to meet Nandini whenever her husband was away.

