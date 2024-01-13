               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army Soldier Killed During 'Operational Task' In J&K's Baramulla District


1/13/2024 1:15:15 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 13 (IANS) An army soldier was killed on Saturday while performing an "operational" task in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Official sources said that the Army soldier identified as gunner, Gurpreet Singh, was killed while performing an "operational task" in the forward area of Baramulla district.

"The soldier belonged to Gurdaspur area of Punjab," the sources said.

--IANS

sq/svn

MENAFN13012024000231011071ID1107715785

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search