Army Soldier Killed During 'Operational Task' In J&K's Baramulla District

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 13 (IANS) An army soldier was killed on Saturday while performing an "operational" task in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Official sources said that the Army soldier identified as gunner, Gurpreet Singh, was killed while performing an "operational task" in the forward area of Baramulla district.

"The soldier belonged to Gurdaspur area of Punjab," the sources said.

--IANS

