The Makeup Show Returns To Atlanta!

THE MAKEUP SHOW is finally returning to Atlanta this February !

We are excited to be back and bringing this city the very best in beauty education. Open to all involved or interested in beauty , The Makeup Show provides an incredible chance to learn and grow as part of a vibrant community of artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives. This event will feature a wide range of opportunities for attendees to explore all aspects of the makeup industry and engage with some of its most influential and successful leaders. The Show also offers exclusive access to shop the newest and best in makeup, skin, and hair care products.

THE MAKEUP SHOW ATLANTA will take place over two days at The Westin Buckhead Atlanta , from 9am - 5pm on Saturday the 24th , and 10am-5pm Sunday the 25th.

Each day will run with Main, Seminar, and Demo stages, where featured artists Ashunta Sheriff, James Molloy, Danessa Myricks, Derek Blanks , and others will share their personal experiences, knowledge of the industry, and insight on brand development and growth.

Additionally, the show will offer In Studio and Business of Beauty sessions; intimate settings where attendees can develop their own artistry through demonstration, coaching, discussion, and hands on practice. These interactive sessions will be led by experts- Aga Rhodes, Nick Lujan, Lijha Stewart, Danessa Myricks -and will cover a range of topics including color theory, skincare techniques, bridal/special event makeup, media engagement, and marketing.

Bringing together the most influential artists in the industry as well as some of its most successful brands and brand-leaders, The Makeup Show is a unique opportunity for artists, entrepreneurs, and beauty lovers.

