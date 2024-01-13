Polish, Estonian Defense Ministers Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Ministers Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz of Poland and Hanno Pevkur of Estonia have discussed bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine at a meeting in Warsaw.

Kosiniak-Kamysz reported this on the X social network, according to Ukrinform.

"Today I had a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur. Our good cooperation within NATO and support for Ukraine are a guarantee of the security of our region. Together we are stronger!" the Polish minister wrote.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas earlier called on other countries to redistribute resources wisely in order to provide them to Ukraine for proper support and countering Russian aggression.

She recalled that Estonia had approved the decision on long-term support for Ukraine, with 0.25% of the country's GDP to be spent on military aid to Ukraine over the next four years.

