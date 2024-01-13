Sunak On Ukraine's NATO Membership: We Need To Be More Ambitious At Washington Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes that after the decisions of the Vilnius NATO Summit, more ambitious goals should be set for Ukraine's membership at the next summit of the military alliance in Washington.

Sunak said this in his address to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Friday, January 12, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I believe that Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO. But this isn't just about how NATO benefits Ukraine. It's about how Ukraine benefits NATO. Your understanding of modern war comes not from a textbook but the battlefield. Your armed forces are experienced, innovative, and brave. Ukraine belongs in NATO and NATO will be stronger with Ukraine. Last year's Vilnius Summit made important steps towards membership. And I want us to be even more ambitious at the Washington Summit this June," Sunak said.

He also recalled that at the summit in Vilnius, the United Kingdom, along with 30 other countries, made Ukraine a solemn promise to provide new, bilateral security assurances.

"Today, the UK is the first to deliver on that promise. President Zelensky and I have just signed a new security agreement," Sunak said.

Photo: Verkhovna Rada