Ukraine's General Staff Reports 89 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 7 missile strikes, 65 airstrikes and 44 MLRS attacks against the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The airstrikes were carried out in Vovchansk, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Vilkhuvatka of the Kharkiv region, Novoiehorivka and Serebrianske Forestry of the Luhansk region, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Bohdanivka, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

More than 110 towns and villages in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops on the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Hryhorivka and Vesele, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Andriivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks by invaders near Avdiivka and 17 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy outside Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 26 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks south of Zolota Nyva and west of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to take measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out nine unsuccessful assault operations.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

On January 12, Ukrainian aircraft struck 21 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as four anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck six areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post, an artillery piece, two air defense systems, an ammunition warehouse and an enemy radar.