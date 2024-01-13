Turkmenistan Makes Advances In Its Renewable Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Given the
necessity to accelerate the transition to the use of renewable
energy sources, Turkmenistan pays special attention to this area of
the electric power industry, implementing major projects, Trend reports.
Currently, a solar and wind power plant with a capacity of 10
megawatts is being built in the Gyzylarbat district of the Balkan
region, the construction of which is carried out within the
framework of the implementation of the "Concept for the Development
of the Regions of the Turkmen 'Altyn Asyr' Lake in 2019-2025".
The foundation was laid in November last year in the
Turkmenbashi district of a modern gas-steam power plant with a
production capacity of 1,574 megawatts, which will become the
second most powerful modern power plant in Turkmenistan.
The new power plants will further improve the electricity supply
to settlements as well as create conditions for a significant
increase in electricity exports to foreign markets.
In general, modern capacities in the electric power industry
make it possible to establish waste-free production in the country
and significantly reduce the amount of harmful waste emitted into
the atmosphere.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is currently home to 12 power plants,
boasting a collective capacity of 7,000 megawatts, showcasing the
nation's significant investment in its power infrastructure.
