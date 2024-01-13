Turkmenistan Makes Advances In Its Renewable Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Given the necessity to accelerate the transition to the use of renewable energy sources, Turkmenistan pays special attention to this area of the electric power industry, implementing major projects, Trend reports.

Currently, a solar and wind power plant with a capacity of 10 megawatts is being built in the Gyzylarbat district of the Balkan region, the construction of which is carried out within the framework of the implementation of the "Concept for the Development of the Regions of the Turkmen 'Altyn Asyr' Lake in 2019-2025".

The foundation was laid in November last year in the Turkmenbashi district of a modern gas-steam power plant with a production capacity of 1,574 megawatts, which will become the second most powerful modern power plant in Turkmenistan.

The new power plants will further improve the electricity supply to settlements as well as create conditions for a significant increase in electricity exports to foreign markets.

In general, modern capacities in the electric power industry make it possible to establish waste-free production in the country and significantly reduce the amount of harmful waste emitted into the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is currently home to 12 power plants, boasting a collective capacity of 7,000 megawatts, showcasing the nation's significant investment in its power infrastructure.