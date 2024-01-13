EU Allocates Grant To Support Provision Of Digital Services In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 13 . The European
Union (EU) has given 3 million euros grant to the Cabinet of
Ministers in Kyrgyzstan to support the country's budget for digital
transformation, Trend reports.
These grant funds are designated to assist the work of the
Kyrgyzstan's Innovation Centre of Digital Competences under the
High Technology Park.
The funds will also contribute to the promotion of the Sanarip
Aimak (Digital Region) system across all regions of the country to
provide electronic services to the population, enhance the
country's cybersecurity, and ensure the protection of personal
information.
The budgetary support will be directed towards the development
of software, maintenance of databases in sectoral ministries, and
the promotion of the digital economy countrywide.
Furthermore, the budgetary support is complemented by
educational programs for government agencies with the assistance of
EU member states, aiming to promote electronic governance,
transparency, and accountability.
The Ministry emphasized that accessible digital transformation,
including high-speed internet, is one of the key priorities in the
collaboration between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and
the EU.
