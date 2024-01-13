EU Allocates Grant To Support Provision Of Digital Services In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 13 . The European Union (EU) has given 3 million euros grant to the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyrgyzstan to support the country's budget for digital transformation, Trend reports.

These grant funds are designated to assist the work of the Kyrgyzstan's Innovation Centre of Digital Competences under the High Technology Park.

The funds will also contribute to the promotion of the Sanarip Aimak (Digital Region) system across all regions of the country to provide electronic services to the population, enhance the country's cybersecurity, and ensure the protection of personal information.

The budgetary support will be directed towards the development of software, maintenance of databases in sectoral ministries, and the promotion of the digital economy countrywide.

Furthermore, the budgetary support is complemented by educational programs for government agencies with the assistance of EU member states, aiming to promote electronic governance, transparency, and accountability.

The Ministry emphasized that accessible digital transformation, including high-speed internet, is one of the key priorities in the collaboration between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the EU.