Uzbekistan, Japan Sign Documents In Various Spheres

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 13. Uzbekistan
and Japan signed 14 documents in education, IT, alternative energy
and medicine spheres, Trend reports.
The agreements were also signed regarding use of space
technologies in geodesy and cartography. All the documents were
signed during the Uzbek-Japanese Business Forum.
The forum was held in Tashkent, with participation of
Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz
Kudratov and Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry
Ryosuke Kozuki.
Both ministers spoke at the opening ceremony.
Emphasizing the high level of trusting relations between the
leaders of Uzbekistan and Japan, Laziz Kudratov outlined
Uzbekistan's key achievements in the development of economy, trade,
industry and improvement of investment climate.
In particular, he noted the introduction of effective
legislative norms aimed at protecting the rights and interests of
investors, the level of provision of all necessary utilities and
infrastructure, availability of energy resources, reduction of
state participation in the economy and large-scale privatization
processes, creation of benefits and preferences for investors, the
possibility of duty-free exports to the EU markets within the
framework of GSP+ and CIS markets, diversification of interregional
transport corridors.
The sides highlighted the importance of direct contacts between
the representatives of business circles of the two countries, and
expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support in the
implementation of all joint projects and initiatives. The heads of
Japanese companies were assured of the commitment of the Uzbek
government to accelerate the scale of Uzbek-Japanese business
partnership.
MENAFN13012024000187011040ID1107715759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.