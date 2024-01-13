European Investment Bank Gives Insight On Latest Investments In Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. The European
Investment Bank's activities in Kazakhstan focus on supporting
development of the local private sector, a source at the EIB told
Trend .
"The Bank's operations in Kazakhstan started in 2013. To date, a
total of four loans have been signed for 269.5 million euros. The
EIB's activity in Kazakhstan has focused on supporting the
development of the local private sector by enabling access to
finance to local SMEs while incentivizing them to adopt more
sustainable and environmental-friendly practices," the source
said.
The bank said the projects supported by the EIB aim to enable
access to micro-loans (Kazakhstan Micro Lending), as well as
finance directed towards the agricultural sector (Kazagro Climate
Loan for SMEs Midcaps & MSMEs), and in support of impacted business
in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis (DAMU COVID-19 Loan for
SMEs).
"The EIB will continue working in Kazakhstan in line with the
principles and priorities of the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership
and Cooperation Agreement," the source said.
Edvardas Bumšteinas, the head of Asia and Pacific Division at
EIB, previously stated that EIB also interested in supporting
projects related to developing transport infrastructure in
Kazakhstan. In this regard, Bumšteinas noted the importance of
developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor
(TITR, or Middle Corridor), which, in his opinion, will become an
additional tool for strengthening regional infrastructure between
Europe and Asia.
Furthermore, the EIB is currently active in four Central Asian
countries: Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and most recently
Uzbekistan.
