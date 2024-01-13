               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian Currency Rates For January 13


1/13/2024 1:10:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 13, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price and 11 decreased in price compared to January 11.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,032 rials.

Currency

Rial on January 11

Rial on January 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,532

53,457

1 Swiss franc

CHF

49,285

49,321

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,088

4,103

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,083

4,057

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,173

6,173

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,695

136,554

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,963

14,932

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,999

28,827

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,345

31,388

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,243

26,134

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,255

2,249

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,396

1,402

1 Russian ruble

RUB

469

467

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,107

28,101

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,550

31,531

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,251

38,282

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,303

1,302

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,680

31,607

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,769

8,749

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,886

5,869

100 Thai baths

THB

120,208

119,695

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,041

9,047

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,023

31,826

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,032

46,028

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,292

9,263

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,774

15,643

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,705

2,699

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

591

595

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,728

12,728

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,684

24,710

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,172

74,736

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,840

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,470 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,262 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 433,217 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,272 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 516,000–519,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 566,000–569,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN13012024000187011040ID1107715757

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search