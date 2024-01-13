Bangladesh Prime Minister Wins Fourth Term

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won a fourth consecutive term after her party obtained an absolute majority in the general election, the poll body said on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League, won majority seats amid low turnout in the vote boycotted by the main opposition, according to unofficial results released by Bangladesh's Election Commission.

With about 90% of the results issued, the Awami League won more than two-thirds of the seats in Parliament with the rest still to be announced, according to the commission.

Bangladeshis largely stayed away from Sunday's election. Turnout was about 40% when polls closed, compared with over 80% in the last election in 2018.

Election officials said voting was largely peaceful, with nearly 800,000 police officers and soldiers deployed countrywide. (QNA)

