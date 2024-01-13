(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA)

1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah participates in the first Arab summit held in Cairo.

1991 -- The occupation Iraqi forces execute the Kuwaiti martyr Asrar Al-Gabandi, 31, an honorary symbol of the Kuwaiti women resistance against the occupation.

2002 -- Kuwait Oil Company discovers a new type of crude oil in Al-Manageesh field, 65 kilometers west of Kuwait City. The field productivity is in the range of 950.7 barrels per day.

2016 - The National Assembly approved draft law allowing the government to acquire USD three billion from the general reserve to set an exceptional 10-year-financial budget for defensive purposes.

2022 -- Renowned plastic artist Yousef Al-Qatami passed away at age 73.