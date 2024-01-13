ACC's Lifesaving Water Project Transforms Dhakori Village's Agriculture

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 11th January 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has achieved a milestone in its extensive community development efforts by effectively combating water scarcity in Dhakori village of Wani Taluka, Yavatmal District. ACC along with Adani Foundation has enabled sustainable irrigation solutions for the local farmers to improve the overall water conservation efforts in the region. Since lift irrigation schemes (LIS) are one of the most effective solution to provide water for drinking and irrigation, many places are adopting it to solve water crisis in the rural areas.



In fact, the feat that the Company achieved at Dhakori comes on the heels of successful completion of four LIS by ACC's Chanda Cement Works in Usgaon and Paramdoh village over last five years. The LIS initiative undertaken in Dhakori village has not only been a success but has also significantly impacted over 100-acres of arable land. Before this initiative, the village which received an average annual rainfall of 911.34 mm, faced several challenges due to limited water conservation infrastructure. These challenges resulted in crop failures during the kharif season, creating employment challenges for the community.



ACC's implementation of LIS in Dhakori village started with a rapid baseline survey to establish rapport with the primary stakeholders and necessary permissions were obtained for excavation work and electricity supply. The company also adopted advanced lift irrigation technology, which included a detailed GPS survey to determine the shortest path and static level difference. The pumping unit, supply pipeline, protection valves, and distribution lines in the field were all designed to ensure efficient water management and irrigation.



While the implementation of LIS has resulted in the irrigation of more than 100-acres of land, over 10 farming families in Dhakori village have directly benefited from this initiative. With the LIS in place, farmers are now able to cultivate a wider variety of crops including cotton, soyabean, red gram, gram (chana), and vegetables throughout the year.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said. "The successful realization of the Lift Irrigation Scheme in Dhakori village fills us with a sense of accomplishment. This project not only tackles the urgent problem of water scarcity but also enhances the livelihoods of the farming families. The village community can depend on this scheme for assistance during emergencies. The evident improvements in crop diversity, quality, and income stand as proof of the transformative influence of accessible water. ACC's support has played a crucial role in making water accessible to the Dhakori village community."



Water availability stands as the paramount factor influencing the success of any water resource-centric project. Acknowledging its utmost importance, particularly in the context of diminishing groundwater levels that have adverse effects on ecosystems nationwide, ACC and Adani Foundation has embarked on various water resources projects as part of its CSR initiatives. It exemplifies their commitment to addressing critical issues like water scarcity and supporting sustainable development in the communities it operates.



About ACC Limited



ACC Limited is a part of Adani Cement and one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. It is a member of the Adani Group - the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. ACC has 17 cement manufacturing sites, over 83 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre, the quality of ACC's products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC has been recognised amongst India's Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report 2023 and among 'Iconic Brands of India' by The Economic Times. ACC is counted among the country's 'Most Sustainable Companies' and is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, ACC is the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets.



About the Adani Foundation



The Adani Foundation, the community support and engagement arm of the Adani Group, is dedicated to making strategic social investments to achieve sustainable outcomes throughout India. Since 1996, the Foundation has focused on core areas including education, health, sustainable livelihood, skill development and community infrastructure. With its strategies based on national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Foundation is known for its innovative approach and focus on sustainability, which contributes to the well-being and wealth of communities surrounding the Adani Group's businesses and beyond. At present, it operates in 5,675 villages across 19 states, impacting the lives of 7.6 million people.

