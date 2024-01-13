'LOOK AT ME' From Tunisia Receives Prestigious Award Of Distinction At 16Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The 16th edition of the Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) witnessed a compelling cinematic experience on its second day, as the Tunisian film 'Look at Me,' directed by Nejib Belkadhi, took center stage. The film, which beautifully portrays the emotional journey of a Tunisian immigrant and his autistic son, earned not only the admiration of the audience but also the distinguished Award of Distinction.



Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who is also the Chair for the Indo Tunisia Film and Cultural Forum established in collaboration with the Embassy of Tunisia in India, inaugurated the Tunisian film alongside Mr. Ali Meftahi, Deputy Head of the Mission, Embassy of Tunisia, and Professor P.K. Rajput.



ï¿1⁄2Look at Meï¿1⁄2 unfolds the poignant narrative of a small-time thug living the life of a Tunisian immigrant, whose world undergoes a profound transformation when he encounters his 9-year-old autistic son. The film resonated deeply with the audience during the screening, captivating the hearts of viewers who became emotionally invested in the story.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in his address, spoke passionately about the cultural affinity between India and Tunisia and expressed his appreciation for Tunisian cinema. He commended ï¿1⁄2Look at Meï¿1⁄2 for its portrayal of the beautiful relationship between a caring father and his son affected by autism. Emphasizing the significance of ongoing film screenings at the 16th Global Film Festival, Dr. Marwah highlighted the commonalities and the strengthened bond between the two nations.



Mr. Ali Meftahi, Deputy Head of the Mission, Embassy of Tunisia, expressed gratitude to Dr. Sandeep Marwah for selecting ï¿1⁄2Look at Meï¿1⁄2 for the festival, underscoring the filmï¿1⁄2s positive reception among Tunisian audiences. He anticipated that the filmï¿1⁄2s success would inspire more filmmakers in Tunisia to create compelling content. Mr. Meftahi also commended Indian cinema, specifically praising the recent film ï¿1⁄2RRR.ï¿1⁄2



The event concluded with the felicitation of Mr. Ali Meftahi, who received the Award of Distinction for ï¿1⁄2Look at Me,ï¿1⁄2 recognizing the filmï¿1⁄2s excellence in cinematic storytelling. Dr. P.K. Rajput was presented with a memento as a token of appreciation.



The 16th Global Film Festival Noida continues to be a platform for cultural exchange, showcasing diverse stories from around the world and celebrating cinematic excellence.



