Infosectrain To Host A Free Session On 'Fast Track Advanced Penetration Testing Fundamentals'

What

Fast Track Advanced Penetration Testing Fundamentals is a comprehensive workshop hosted by InfosecTrain, designed to equip participants with advanced skills and knowledge in the dynamic field of penetration testing. Led by seasoned expert Ashish, the workshop spans four days, covering essential topics such as shell scripting, penetration testing methodologies, OSINT, exploit frameworks like Metasploit, and web application attacks. Attendees will gain hands-on experience, practical insights, and access to valuable resources, enabling them to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity confidently. This immersive program is an ideal opportunity for cybersecurity enthusiasts and professionals seeking to elevate their expertise and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of penetration testing.

When

22nd to 25th January 2024

8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending the Fast Track Advanced Penetration Testing Fundamentals webinar by InfosecTrain is an invaluable opportunity for individuals keen on enhancing their cybersecurity prowess. Led by industry expert Ashish, the four-day workshop offers a deep dive into crucial aspects of penetration testing, from mastering shell scripting and understanding web attacks to exploring advanced exploit frameworks. Participants not only gain hands-on experience but also receive a CPE Certificate, access to recorded sessions, and ongoing post-training support. With the chance to learn from a seasoned professional and industry expert, this webinar provides a unique platform for attendees to sharpen their skills, stay abreast of the latest trends, and advance their careers in the rapidly evolving field of cybersecurity.

Agenda for the Webinar

Day 1

. Introduction to Shell Scripting

. Script Basics

. Global Declarations

. Variable Basics

. Escape Characters

. Basic Redirection and Pipe

. Understanding Conditions

. Understanding Loops

. Recursion and Nested Functions

. Function Attributes

. The Linux Execution Environment with Scripts

. Restricted Shells

Day 2

. Introduction to Pen-Testing

. Penetration Testing Benefits

. Types of Penetration Testing

. Penetration Testing Methodologies

. Law & Compliance

. Planning, Managing & Reporting OSINT & Analysis

. Foundation of OSINT

. Goals of OSINT Collection

. Core OSINT Skills

. Leveraging Search Engines

. File Metadata Analysis

. Reverse Image Searching

. People Investigations

. SOCMINT

. Finding Email Addresses

. Domain & IP Investigations

Day 3

. The Exploit Framework

. Exploring Metasploit Framework

. Using Metasploit Auxiliary

. Using Exploit Modules

. Staged and Non-Staged Payloads

. Working with Multi Handler

. Working with Meterpreter Session

Day 4

. The Web Attacks

. Understanding Web Application

. Working of Internet

.Exploiting Injection-based Vulnerabilities

