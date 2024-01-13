Witnessing The Journey Of Arindam Mukherjee In HR Management

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 12, 2024 3:38 am - Get help with digital transformation from Arindam Mukherjee, a person who is bringing innovation to HR management.

Arindam Mukherjee got into the pedigree of HR management when he got his exposure in the MNCs around the world, and from there, he developed his strength. For a company that is operating through the traditional means of HR, now is the time to make a change to stay relevant in this competitive market.

Here comes Talent Intellect, which is his boutique firm that works to bring digital transformation into HR and is also proficient in bringing talent and helping companies in their hiring process.

Arindam Mukherjee's Background

Arindam holds a bachelor's degree in science and a postgraduate degree in human resources from India. He did an Executive Leadership Program on Leadership in an Exponentially Changing World from MIT Sloan School of Management, USA, and Oxford Artificial Intelligence Program from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, UK.

Arindam started his career in India with a renowned Japanese MNC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and eventually moved to Switzerland for 9 years. He worked with IBM Global Consulting, Philip Morris International, Hilti Corp., and DKSH, gathering rich experience from Europe and the Americas before returning to Asia to manage the APAC region based in Singapore. Arindam was the Global Head of HR at DKSH based in Thailand before he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey.

After 25 years of an eventful corporate career, Arindam decided to launch his own company with his Associates and Partners, where he can craft deliverables based on his values and ethics, leading towards a sustainable future! Arindam's strong people orientation and strategic business insight, blended with digital technology know-how, have become a unique asset for clients and partners to redefine the business future.

Honors and Achievements

Arindam shares his wisdom and knowledge with his fellow counterparts as he gets invitations to speak at several industry conferences and holds leadership round tables and symposiums. He is known in the industry as a thought leader, opinion shaper, brand connector, and blogger in digital transformation, HR technology- innovation, and data-driven talent management strategies.

For his unique people-focused ethical leadership quality and high level of professionalism, Arindam Mukherjee bagged several international awards and industry recognition in the past decade, including the prestigious International Achiever's Award for his outstanding professional achievement & contribution towards Leadership Excellence and Business Sustainability.

Arindam's Business Venture

Tallent Intellect is the new venture that is close to his heart and is shaping the talent management space with new and innovative business practices. He is the founder and CEO of this management consulting firm based in Bangkok, Thailand, which provides quality services that focus on helping organizations across various industries in the Asia-Pacific region optimize their human capital and workforce strategies. He has over two decades of wide experience in the field of human resource function, change management, HR technology, leadership, and talent management.

Arindam, with his ideas and vision, is leading from the front and helps to develop an empathetic approach to drive business results. It is his motto, 'People First,' which helps him achieve true success.