Excelr Conducts Analytics With MINITAB Workshop In IIT Roorkee Campus

ExcelR, a pioneering training institute renowned for its exceptional Data Science Training and Data Analyst Course in Delhi, continues to expand its horizons by catering to the skilling needs of premier institutions like IITs, IIITs, BITS, and more. In a remarkable stride, amid 1100+ college collaborations, a recent partnership with IIT Roorkee led to ExcelR conducting its hands-on workshop on Analytics with MINITAB, acting as the initial stride towards fostering a data-oriented career for the participants. The immersive workshop was tailored for undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as some esteemed faculty at the institute.

The workshop, held during the last week of December 2023 at IIT Roorkee, offered participants a comprehensive understanding of various analytics concepts and applications, encompassing both theoretical knowledge and practical application skills. The event accommodated both offline and online participation to ensure reach and accessibility for all.

The workshop featured Mr Akash Pushkar Charan, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and the principal data scientist at Accenture with over 15 years of experience in delivering training and mentoring as the esteemed faculty. Akash guided students through fundamental analytics concepts, regression modelling, time series analysis, machine learning algorithms, and intriguing case studies to enhance their practical insights.

During the session, Akash articulated a profound perspective, stating,“The countries of the Middle East always hold on to this thought 'Oil is the currency,' but now let me change the analogy: 'Data is the new currency.' It has the potential to change the way we look at things. Now, you are part of a professional course, but in a decade down the line, I'm sure data science will be a vocational course for children as they learn Algebra today.” This astute observation rightly clarifies the future trajectory of the data science domain.

In her vote of thanks, Dr Mille Pant, Convenor and Head of the Department of Applied Mathematics and Scientific Computing at IIT Roorkee, conveyed her appreciation for the session, emphasizing its substantial value and significance for students in their research work and future prospects. She extended heartfelt congratulations to the top performers of the batch, acknowledging their dedication and excellence in actively engaging with the workshop's content.

Mr Srinivas Reddy Gurrala, the Director at ExcelR, underscored the indispensability of analytics across various sectors like Supply Chain, Finance, Automotive, Healthcare, Education, and so on, emphasizing MINITAB's relevance as a sought-after analytics tool in the industry. He also highlighted the imperative need for continuous learning and staying abreast of emerging trends, particularly in a data-oriented setup, setting clear expectations for budding data scientists who aspire to make substantial advancements in the domain.

ExcelR's CEO, Mr Ram Tavva, conveyed pride in delivering state-of-the-art training not only to students but also to the faculty members of premier institutes. He commended the team for their dedication and foresight, anticipating more such impactful activities in the near future.

The workshop at IIT Roorkee stands as a testament to ExcelR's commitment to advancing analytics education and empowering both students and faculty with industry-relevant skills.

