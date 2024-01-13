United Arab Emirates – Sovereign Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at ‘AA-’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term FCR (ST FCR) and ST LCR at ‘A1+’. The Outlook for the ratings remains Stable.



Rating Rationale



The ratings reflect the strength of the UAE’s consolidated fiscal and external positions, and CI’s expectation that these will remain strong throughout the forecast period. The ratings also reflect our view that the oil rich emirate of Abu Dhabi would be willing to support federal institutions in the unlikely event of financial distress. The stable domestic political environment, the country’s high GDP per capita, and the government’s ongoing efforts to diversify the economy and improve the consolidated budget structure also support the ratings.



The UAE’s external accounts remain very strong, supported by the main emirates, especially Abu Dhabi. The current account surplus is expected to have remained very high in 2023, despite declining to an estimated 8.2% of GDP from 11.7% in 2022. CI also expects the current account to remain in surplus in 2024-25, averaging 7.6% of GDP. This is based on our expectation that hydrocarbon prices will remain high throughout the forecast period (although lower than their peak in 2022) and that tourism receipts and non-hydrocarbon exports will register robust growth. Notwithstanding the above, risks to the external outlook have increased due to the war in Gaza and the growing tension in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf between the United States and Iran. This tension could adversely affect the flow of trade to the region, as well as negatively impact tourism receipts.



International liquidity is high. Official reserves are moderate at USD166.7bn in October 2023 (up from USD138.5bn in December 2022), and are expected to cover around 133% of external debt falling due in 2024. However, the assets of the country’s various sovereign wealth funds are much higher, although disclosure is limited. It is estimated that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the largest of the UAE sovereign wealth funds, had around USD790bn of assets under management in 2022. These assets are expected to have increased significantly in 2023, given that most of the hydrocarbon surplus is transferred to ADIA. CI estimates ADIA’s assets alone to cover around 1.84 times the country’s total external debt stock in 2024. While the UAE’s net creditor position cannot be taken as a solvency risk indicator for individual emirates, CI expects that Abu Dhabi – the wealthiest emirate – would provide financial assistance to the federal government, including the UAE central bank (CBUAE), in the event of need.



The public finances remain very strong, largely fuelled by high hydrocarbon revenues. The consolidated budget position (which is mainly dominated by Abu Dhabi) is very strong, with an estimated surplus of 4.2% of GDP in 2023, compared to 10.6% in 2022. Moving forward, the consolidated budget surplus is expected to increase slightly to 4.4% of GDP in 2024, assuming an average oil price of USD75/barrel and boosted by the proceeds of the 9% corporate tax rate on profits exceeding AED375,000 which was introduced in January 2023. Reflecting very large primary surpluses, the consolidated government debt stock is expected to have declined slightly to 30.0% of GDP in 2023, compared to 30.2% in 2022 and 35.9% in 2021.



At present, consolidated government refinancing risks are low given the relative size of the budget surplus. Although Abu Dhabi and Dubai have not tapped the international markets since 2021, their access is likely to remain strong. The federal government has limited financing needs but is expected to continue issuing local currency debt in 2024 as part of efforts to build a domestic yield curve.



Contingent liabilities are deemed moderate; however, tighter local and international monetary policies could lead to higher refinancing risks for government related entities (GREs). Dubai’s non-bank GREs are the most exposed to refinancing risk due to their relatively higher debt stocks (51.3% of the emirate’s GDP in 2022) and substantial near-term debt repayment schedules. According to the IMF, the maturing debt of all GREs was estimated at around USD16.8bn (3.4% of GDP) in 2023, with the stock of UAE non-bank GRE debt estimated at 27.6% of GDP in the same period.



Economic performance is expected to remain upbeat in the short to medium term, supported by strong domestic activity and reform implementation under the UAE Strategy for the Future. Real GDP growth is expected to have moderated to 3.5% in 2023 (from 7.4% in 2022), with the non-hydrocarbon sectors expanding briskly. Real output is expected to expand by an average of 4.1% in 2024-25, reflecting solid non-hydrocarbon growth. Notwithstanding the favourable growth outlook, risks could stem from uncertainties relating to spillovers from slowing global economies and tense geopolitical conditions, aggravated by the war in Gaza. CI notes that the implementation of reforms based on the UAE Strategy for the Future could help to reduce economic risks stemming from the dependence on hydrocarbons as such measures aim to strengthen the private sector, diversify the economy, and further reduce labour market segmentation as the government still acts as the largest employer of the nationals.



The sovereign’s ratings are mainly constrained by the relative dependence on hydrocarbon revenues, by budget rigidities, and by high geopolitical risk factors. Oil and gas accounted for around 40% of consolidated government revenues and for around 26% of GDP in 2022. In addition, both the federal and consolidated budget structures are weakened by high expenditure rigidities. Furthermore, the UAE is exposed to significant geopolitical risk due to the war in Gaza and Yemen and, in common with other GCC member states, the continued tension with Iran.



CI considers the quality of economic data to be comparatively weak. Fiscal accounts are not comprehensive but fiscal disclosure at the consolidated level has started to improve and accounts are now compiled more in line with international standards and published periodically. However, information on government external financial assets is not disclosed, hindering assessments of balance sheet strength and flexibility.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The outlook balances the UAE’s strong net external asset position against the contingent liabilities stemming from GREs, as well as continued reliance on hydrocarbon exports in an environment of declining prices.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although not considered likely in the next 12 months, the ratings could be upgraded if the authorities continue to implement structural reforms that lead to a sustainable reduction in the reliance on oil exports, as well as improve the institutional framework and data disclosure. The ratings could also be upgraded should geopolitical tensions witness a large and sustainable decline.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The ratings could be lowered if geopolitical tensions escalate to a level that disrupts hydrocarbon flows in the region. Moreover, the ratings could be downgraded if refinancing risks increase significantly due to deteriorating public and external balances, linked for example to an unexpected sharp and prolonged decline in hydrocarbon prices.



