UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges Restraint To Prevent Escalation In Red Sea Region


1/13/2024 12:17:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on all parties to refrain from actions that could escalate the situation in the Red Sea, Trend reports.

"The Secretary-General calls on all UN member states that protect their ships to do so in accordance with international law, as indicated in the resolution. The Secretary-General once again calls on all parties to prevent further escalation of the conflict in the Red Sea and the region," he stressed.

