UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges Restraint To Prevent Escalation In Red Sea Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. UN Secretary
General Antonio Guterres called on all parties to refrain from
actions that could escalate the situation in the Red Sea, Trend reports.
"The Secretary-General calls on all UN member states that
protect their ships to do so in accordance with international law,
as indicated in the resolution. The Secretary-General once again
calls on all parties to prevent further escalation of the conflict
in the Red Sea and the region," he stressed.
MENAFN13012024000187011040ID1107715707
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.