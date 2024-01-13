Israeli Military Conducts Raids In West Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Israeli
military is conducting raids in a number of cities and towns in the
West Bank, Trend reports.
It was reported that Israeli security forces attacked several
villages and settlements in the south, west and east of Jeni.
According to information, the military entered the city of
Yabad, where they carried out large-scale raids and house searches,
set up ambushes in the surrounding areas and placed snipers on the
roofs of buildings.
After the occupation, clashes broke out in the city, soldiers
attacked local houses with stun grenades.
MENAFN13012024000187011040ID1107715706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.