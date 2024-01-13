Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Conveys Condolences To Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir
Hasanov, sent his condolences to the Minister of National Defense
of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yashar Güler, Trend reports.
His condolences read: "I was extremely saddened by the news of
the martyrdom and injury of Turkish Armed Forces military personnel
as a result of a treacherous attack by members of a terrorist
organization in the area of the Penche-Kilit anti-terrorist
operation on January 12 of this year.
Your pain is ours.
We absolutely denounce all types of terrorism.
We will always stand with and support the fraternal Turkish
Armed Forces in their courageous fight against terrorism.
I pray for mercy for the heroic Turkish soldiers who were killed
in this incident, share their loved ones' suffering, and extend my
heartfelt condolences to their families. I pray for God's healing
for all the wounded.
May all martyrs rest in peace."
