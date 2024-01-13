Cabinet Of Ministers Allocates Additional UAH 2.5B For Fortifications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) To strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional almost UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of engineering and fortification facilities.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, according to him, UAH 120 million has been allocated from the reserve fund for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service.

"The key task for us this year is to strengthen defense capabilities. In this context, we have two important decisions today. We are allocating an additional almost UAH 2.5 billion from the reserve fund for the construction of engineering and fortification facilities. Of these funds, UAH 1.4 billion will go to the fortification of defensive lines. Another UAH 1.1 billion will spent on the arrangement of strips of non-explosive barriers. In addition, we are allocating another UAH 120 million from the reserve fund for the State Border Guard Service. These funds are also for strengthening our defense capabilities and engineering and technical fortification of the border," Shmyhal said.