Explosions Heard In Dnipro - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Dnipro during an air raid alert early on Saturday, January 13.
That's according to public broadcaster Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.
"The sounds of explosions can be heard in the Dnipro," the post said.
Later, the media outlet's correspondents said there were new explosions in the city.
An air raid alert was issued in a number of regions, including the Dnipropetrovsk region.
