Zelensky, Sunak Visit Wounded Ukrainian Defenders At Kyiv Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have visited Ukrainian armed forces personnel undergoing treatment in a medical facility in Kyiv.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky and Sunak asked the defenders where they came from, at what fronts they defended Ukraine from the enemy, and in what circumstances they sustained injuries.

The chief physician of the medical institution provided detailed information about the treatment of each soldier. The head of the state also asked the soldiers about their health, living conditions, and urgent needs.

The military personnel informed Zelensky and Sunak that they served on the Kupiansk, Zaporizhzhia fronts, and near Avdiivka. They expressed a desire to recover as quickly as possible. Some mentioned their plans to return to service after recovery. The defenders' greatest wish is Ukraine's victory over the Russian aggressor.

Soldier Illia Herasymenko, who is preparing for leg prosthetics, shared how he was wounded after repelling one of the enemy's attacks. Despite not being able to save his leg, the soldier plans to return to active life. Doctors noted that with his attitude, he helps other military personnel by setting them up for recovery.

Sunak was impressed by Illia's resilience and positive thinking, expressing the opinion that this attitude helps soldiers recover and fight.

Junior Sergeant Mykhailo Honderuk told the President that his biggest dream is to see his family, especially his father and brother, who also defend Ukraine.

Zelensky wished Mykhailo a quick reunion with his loved ones, and Rishi Sunak called the soldier's family powerful. Mykhailo replied that after treatment, he will continue to be the person who dedicates most of his time and life to the military.

While talking to the mother of Yevhen Kholodnytsky, who suffered a severe injury near Robotyne, Sunak said that she should be proud of her son because he is fighting for his country.

During the conversation with Lieutenant Nazariy Koval, the President inquired about the progress of his rehabilitation and preparation for prosthetics, asking about his family. Upon hearing the soldier's response that he is raising two daughters, Rishi Sunak said, "I'm sure they will be proud of what you have done for your country."

Zelensky thanked the soldiers for defending Ukraine and wished them a speedy recovery. For their personal courage, selfless actions in defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and fidelity to the military oath, Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the defenders with the Order of "For Courage" III class.

As a memento of the meeting, Zelensky and Sunak left their signatures on the flag.

The chief physician of the institution also informed the Head of State and the Prime Minister about the efforts of the institution's team to treat and rehabilitate wounded soldiers. In particular, medical professionals make every effort to preserve the limbs of military personnel in complex cases. They also prepare soldiers for prosthetics, select prostheses for them, and teach them how to use them. The facility has a pool and a wrestling and jiu-jitsu training room for the soldiers. Much attention is given to social rehabilitation after injuries.

