Expert Reveals Reasons For Armenia's Fear For Opening Of Zangazur Corridor

Disputes over the Zangazur Corridor are getting deeper day by
day. Armenia and its mouthpieces in the West, especially in France,
flaring up the issue by accusing Azerbaijan of unfounded invasion
attempts. Thus, despite Azerbaijan's all refusal, Armenian mass
media and organisations sponsored by the Armenia diaspora have
tried to develop a public opinion about as if Azerbaijan aims to
invade the territory for three years.
So, like it or not, Azerbaijan is obliged to respond to these
baseless accusations. Recently, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
clarified the issue in an interview with local TV channels.
Reminding that Armenia has not fulfilled its obligations shown in
the November 10 Trilateral Statement, the President once again
repeated that Baku has not any intention to invade any
territories.
First up, President Ilham Aliyev touched on the issue of the
“intersection of peace” presented by the Armenian Prime Minister in
Tbilisi and called it PR conducted by Armenia. It was emphasized
that Pashinyan's proposal entails the same concept of the Zangazur
corridor that had been presented by Azerbaijan. Armenia first did
not accept Azerbaijan's proposal and then represented it under a
totally different name such as "Armenian crossroad," "intersection
of peace" and so on. President Ilham Aliyev recalled that Armenia
cannot ensure the security for Azerbaijani travelers going to and
coming back from its exclave Nakhchivan.
Besides, the President pointed out that Armenia and its
mouthpieces deliberately misinterpreted the terminology. The
President emphasized that there is a North-South Corridor that
passes through the territory of Azerbaijan, and it does not mean
that our sovereignty is being questioned. There is also an
East-West Corridor, but for some reason, the attitude to this
corridor is a little different in Armenia. This is why it was named
an Armenian crossroad, a junction and then an“intersection of
peace”, but this is actually nothing more than a PR campaign.
In a comment to Azernews, a geopolitics and energy analyst in
Globes, Dean Shmuel Elmas, noted that Armenia needs an announcement
for the same project because they understand that they are the
weakest country in the South Caucasus, especially in comparison
with Azerbaijan.
“Baku has great relations with the EU, and great friends such as
Israel and Turkiye. But who are the friends of Armenia? France and
Iran, that's it. They hoped that Russia would help them in Garabagh
while we all know what happened in 2020 and a few months ago.
President Putin looked on Armenia as a tool, and when he didn't
need them - He threw them away,” the expert said.
He noted that Armenia pays heed to the opening of the Zangazur
corridor because of several issues: First and foremost, they like
the current status of Nakhchivan, while Baku has no any direct land
connection with Turkiye and then to Europe. Secondly, the Armenians
understand their regional weakness, and that they would become even
weaker worldwide with the Zangazur corridor.
“The last point is the Iranian perspective: Armenia became a
true regional puppet of the Ayatollah regime. Khamenei suffered
huge blows during last years when he tried to destabilize
Azerbaijan. But, we all know how successful is President Aliyev in
the defense sector, and at all aspects: from intelligence to the
finest Israeli capabilities,” the expert emphasised.
He pointed out that there is no real reason to care for Armenia.
This is right that they have aspirations to come back to Garabagh,
but this is totally nonsense. The expert compared them to Arabic
military groups and some terror organisations who think that they
can conquer Israel.
“Armenia enslaved its economy by holding Garabagh under
occupation. I've been to Garabagh and I know very well that Armenia
did not care about the development of Garabagh, it cared about
military infrastructure in Garabagh. When you waste all your money
on political aspirations and not about your people - This is the
consequence,” Dean Shmuel Elmas added.
