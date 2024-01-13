Houthis Vow Retaliation After U.S., British Airstrikes Killed Five In Yemen

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Jan 13 (NNN-SABA) – The Houthis in Yemen vowed strong retaliation against the U.S. and Britain, for airstrikes carried out earlier yesterday, in areas under their control.

According to a statement from the Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, the American and British forces launched a“brutal aggression,” with 73 raids targeting the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, as well as, the provinces of Hodeidah, Taiz, Hajjah and Saada.

The spokesman said, the raids have resulted in the deaths of five people, with at least six being injured.

He strongly condemned the strikes and said, the Houthis“will not hesitate to target all sources of threat.”

He also warned that, the“American-British aggression will not go unanswered and unpunished.”

The spokesman reiterated the Houthis' stance, in support of the Palestinian cause, saying, the raids“will not deter us from our position in support of the oppression of the Palestinian people.”

Additionally, the Houthi representative confirmed the group will continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Arabian and Red Seas.– NNN-SABA

