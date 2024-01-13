Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 23,708: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 13 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 23,708, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said, yesterday.

The ministry said in a press statement that, the Israeli army killed 151 Palestinians and wounded 248 others during the past 24 hours.

It added that, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct 7, 60,005 Palestinians were wounded, as a result of Israeli attacks, noting that, a large number of victims are still under the rubble, and ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them.

Eyewitnesses and local sources, said that, Israeli aircraft had earlier targeted a residential house near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, west of the city of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, killing 11 people, and seriously wounding several others.

Meanwhile, armed clashes continued in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, and the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, the sources added.– NNN-WAFA

