Jadon Sancho Rejoins Borussia Dortmund From Manchester United On Loan

Berlin, Jan 13 (IANS) Attacking winger Jadon Sancho has rejoined Borussia Dortmund (BVB) after signing a loan deal until the end of the season, a move confirmed by both the German Bundesliga club and Manchester United in an official statement.

"Jadon is a player who can make the difference. I am looking forward to seeing him in our outfit. He knows the city, the stadium, the supporters, and the club. Even though he hasn't played any competitive games in the past few months, we are sure that he will quickly settle back in with us and get into shape. His qualities will help us to achieve our goals," commented Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl, as quoted by Xinhua.

Sancho, 23, is well-acquainted with the Bundesliga, having joined BVB in 2017 from Manchester City as a youngster. He evolved into one of Dortmund's key players between 2017 and 2021, amassing 64 assists and 50 goals in 137 appearances. His standout performances in the Bundesliga earned him a call-up for England's national team, where he has made 23 appearances to date.

"When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like coming home. I know the club inside and out, I have always been very close with the supporters here, and I have never lost contact with those in charge. I can't wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help to reach Champions League qualification," expressed Dortmund's new arrival.

In Manchester, Sancho struggled to replicate his impressive performances, and a dispute with United's manager Erik ten Haag adversely affected his playing time. Nevertheless, Sancho will return to England after completing the second half of the season with Dortmund, as both clubs were unable to agree on a permanent option for the loan deal.

Borussia Dortmund is currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings, 15 points behind frontrunners Bayer Leverkusen. The BVB will resume their Bundesliga campaign with a clash against Darmstadt on Saturday.

