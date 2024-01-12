Night Temperature Rises Above Freezing Point In Srinagar After One Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 13 (IANS) After nearly a month, the night temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar on Saturday at 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Last time the minimum temperature was above the freezing point was on December 15, 2023, when the minimum was 0.5.

Minimum temperature rising above the freezing point during the 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' is not a good omen since, so far, there has been no snowfall in the plains of the Valley.

Yesterday, people across Kashmir offered special prayers to seek Allah's blessings for rain.

Scant or no snowfall during the Chillai Kalan spells disaster for the water bodies in the Valley during the summer months as the summer discharge of all water bodies depends on sufficient winter snowfall.

Srinagar had 0.2, Gulmarg minus 1 and Pahalgam minus 0.6 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 5.6, Kargil minus 10.4 and Drass minus 5 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 4, Katra 7.2, Batote 8, Bhaderwah 5.8 and Banihal 3 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/kvd