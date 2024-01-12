               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Expresses Qatar's Happiness For Hosting The 18Th Edition Of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023


1/12/2024 11:27:29 PM

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed happiness at the State of Qatar's hosting of the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, pointing that the tournament represents the Asian Continent with its rich ethnic diversity and authentic cultural heritage.

