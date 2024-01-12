Amir Expresses Qatar's Happiness For Hosting The 18Th Edition Of AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

HH the Amir, in a post on his official 'X' account today, expressed happiness at the State of Qatar's hosting of the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which represents the Asian Continent with its rich ethnic diversity and authentic cultural heritage. His Highness welcomed all the Asian teams participating in the tournament, wishing them good luck and a good stay in Qatar, and for the football fans an exceptional experience.