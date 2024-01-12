EMEET's Latest Airflow Open-Ear Earbuds Offer Exceptional Audio Experience For Both Music And Calls.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the tremendous tech events on earth,

CES 2024 is no doubt the place where innovation meets enthusiasm, offering a glimpse of what the future of technology holds as always and surprising techies from all over the world. If "AI" is one of the keywords in the field of technology this year, then "open-ear" is the one when it comes to headphones.

EMEET AirFlow Wireless Open-Ear Design Earbuds

Continue Reading

Open-ear earbuds

have gained significant traction in the market with numerous companies launching various types recently. These innovative earbuds have taken the audio industry by storm, providing a unique listening experience that allows users to stay connected to the environment around them while still enjoying high-quality sound. While most of them focus on comfort and sound quality, there seems to be a vacancy in the market, a balancing combination of exceptional sound quality and also a professional call experience. That's why the EMEET AirFlow comes into stage during CES 2024.

Comfortable Fit

With over 2560 types of ear shapes tested, The EMEET AirFlow offers a cmofortable fit for various kinds of ears with the ergonomic earhook design and a skin-friendly coating. Besides, its 8.5 gram lightweight per earbud gives users an insensible touch without obtrusive feelings on ears. Apart from the structural design, EMEET also provides a pair of stabilizer fins, which can be attached to the earbuds and offers an even more secure fit for ears of different shapes and sizes.

The Unique Detachable Mic Boom

The EMEET AirFlow's detachable microphone boom is a game-changing feature that provides crystal clear sound for professional calls. This unique design gives users flexibility to wear this pair of earbuds for varying preferences.

With EMEET's exclusive VoiceCore noise cancelling algorithm that enables dual-channel noise cancellation, EMEET AirFlow can cancel out both the close-end noise when you speak and the far-end noise when the other side of the call speaks, providing mutual benefits for both sides during calls.

A Different Way for Your Hearing Care

Another feature that is worth mentioning of the EMEET AirFlow lies not in the earbuds but in the charging case. Featuring a UV light around the charging contact area, the charging case is able to sterilize commonly seen bacteria breed on the earbuds like colibacillus and staphylococcus aureus to an extent of 99.99%. Of course, EMEET also integrates a hearing protection reminder in the app EMEET TUNE, caring for your hearing in multiple ways.

Powerful Bass Performance

Though EMEET AirFlow focuses more on callling experience, when it comes to the audio performance for listening to music, it still delivers an exceptional performance thanks to the EMEET exclusive HyperBass bass boost algorithm and a 16 dynamic driver.

In Conclusion

Besides the above-mentioned features, EMEET AirFlow also offers an 8-hour play time per fully charged and a 40-hour play time with the charging case for long time usage. With the IPX5 waterproof , it gives exercise enthusiasts another choice of work-out earbuds.

With such competitive features, it's clear that products like EMEET AirFlow is going to make waves in the open-ear earbuds market.

Contact:

Business Cooperation

[email protected]



SOURCE EMEET