Crown Prince Visits Lee Kuan Yew School Of Public Policy At National University Of Singapore

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday visited the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

During the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed to provide specialised programmes in public policy and administration for Jordanian government officials and public servants, as well as facilitate their participation in the school's executive and master's programmes, according to a Royal Court statement.

The memorandum entails cooperation between the school and the Jordanian Institute of Public Administration, which provides the opportunity to enhance training methods for public servants in line with the objectives of administrative modernisation, in addition to enabling knowledge transfer to Jordan through executive education and postgraduate programmes.

Crown Prince Hussein stressed the importance of the partnership between Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and relevant institutions in Jordan in empowering senior employees and equipping them with knowledge and experience to effectively lead and implement national reforms in Jordan.

The school offers master's degrees in public policy, public administration, and international affairs, in addition to a doctorate in public policy. In 2022, more than 3,800 students from 94 countries graduated from the school, and over 24,000 experts from 114 countries received trained.

Planning Minister Zeina Toukan, Jordan's Ambassador to Singapore Samer Naber, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain accompanied His Royal Highness on the visit.