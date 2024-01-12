Biomednewsbreaks - Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Closes Private Placement, Enters Into Purchase Agreement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH) , an oral-care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral-care products, has closed on a private placement transaction and a registration rights agreement with Generating Alpha Ltd. for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000; the company also entered into another securities purchase agreement with Generating Alpha. According to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Commission, Bruush Oral Care has agreed to sell a convertible promissory note in an aggregate principal amount of up to $6 million. EF Hutton acted as placement agent for the financing.

Bruush Oral Care Inc on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, Bruush is an oral-care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral-care products. The company is an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. Bruush has developed a product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. The company is rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and generation Z. For more information about Bruush Oral Care, visit

