Double Victory For Gaudiano At Doha Tour

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Emanuele Gaudiano starred with two victories on the second day of the Doha Tour International Equestrian Championship on Friday. The Italian rider took the top honours in the day's feature event –1 CSI4* – after having earlier won the 1.45m class at the Longines Arena Al Shaqab.

In the exciting Jump-Off in the 1.50m main class, Gaudiano bested Simon Delestre and his mare Olga van de Kruishoeve's time, claiming the win aboard the 12-year-old Conthargo-Blue. Gaudiano and his 12-year-old son by Conthargos were the only combination to set a clear finish in less than 37 seconds. With a minor difference, Delestre and Olga van de Kruishoeve (El Torreo de Muze) followed as runner-up. The combination had secured the main win on Thursday.

The third place went to Santiago Lambre and his 14-year-old stallion Zeusz.

Earlier, Gaudiano had won the 1.45m class aboard Crack Balou. The pair was followed by Jennifer Hockstadter and Tinka's Hero Z. Delestre and Dexter Fontenis Z took the third spot.

In the two star category, Qatar riders impressed with Mohamed Jaber al-Nuaimi securing victory, while

Jordan rider Ibrahim Hani Bisharat also won on Friday. Bisharat also came first in the CSI4* 1.40m class.

