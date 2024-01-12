Mythical, Artistic Shows Support Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The grand spectacle of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023's opening ceremony left spectators spellbound, seamlessly blending the authentic heritage of the East with a distinct Qatari essence and the contemporary flair of the West.

Drawing inspiration from the mythical tales of "Kalila and Dimna," the ceremony not only enthralled the audience with captivating artistic and visual displays but also conveyed unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

The prelude to the opening match between Qatar and Lebanon at Lusail International Stadium began with a mesmerising musical performance titled "The Missing Chapter of Kalila and Dimna." Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme set the stage with a soul-stirring song, heralding the transformation of the stadium into a colossal theatre featuring iconic animal characters from the renowned book, accompanied by an exhilarating lightshow and fireworks.

Enriched by the participation of accomplished artists such as Nasser al-Kubaisi, Mishal al-Dosari, Dana al-Meer from Qatar, and Hammoud al-Khader from Kuwait, the ceremony unfolded as a musical odyssey traversing the stories of the 4th century from the Asian continent, presented in five captivating story chapters.

A poignant moment underscored the opening ceremony as Team Qatar's captain, Hassan al-Haydos, relinquished the traditional duty of delivering the championship oath to the captain of Team Palestine, Musab al-Battat. Al-Haydos, emphasising the customary role of the host nation's captain, expressed it as an honour and graciously passed the torch to al-Battat, creating a powerful sports scene in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Dressed in the iconic Palestinian Keffiyeh, al-Battat took the championship oath, accompanied by Qatari singer al-Meer's heartfelt rendition of Fayrouz's "Zahrat Al-Mada'in" in a women's segment adorned in traditional Palestinian attire. The ceremony culminated with the start of the opening match between Qatar and Lebanon, marked by a spectacular display of fireworks that echoed the spirit of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, hosted just 13 months prior at Lusail Stadium, where Argentina clinched the coveted title.

