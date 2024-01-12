Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Mauritius Grants Two-Hour Break For Hindu Public Officials On 22 January

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Prathista' ceremony: Amid much fanfare over the consecration ceremony scheduled to be held on 22 January, the Mauritius government has granted a two hour leave to public officials of Hindu faith on the day of the ceremony. The Mauritius government said that the leave was granted for people of Hindu faith to participate in local ceremonies on 22 January.

The Ram Mandir Pran Prathista ceremony of Ram Lalla will be held on 22 January with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

The Mauritian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Friday, issued an official statement that read, \"(The) Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.\"According to temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting January 16 Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22 soil of Ram Janmabhoomi that was taken out during the digging of the foundation will be packed in boxes and presented to the guests attending the consecration ceremony on January 22, the temple trust said Minister Narendra Modi who will be here for the event will be presented with a 15-metre picture of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya packed in a jute bag that also carries the photograph of the temple, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust said from the soil of Ram Janmabhoomi, the guests will be presented 100 grams of special Motichoor laddoos made with desi ghee as prasad trust member said that the gifts to the invitees would comprise two boxes, one containing motichoor laddoos as prasad and a sacred Tulsi (Holy Basil) leaf, while the other would contain soil that was recovered during the digging of the Ram Janmabhoomi land gift boxes will also have water from Saryu river packed in a bottle and religious books provided by the Gita Press of Gorakhpur, he said.

