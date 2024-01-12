Prince Harry Reveals Secret Code With Prince William In Tell-All Memoir Spare: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry and his brother Prince William have a three-word secret code for 'times of crisis'. Prince Harry recalled the secret code in his tell-all memoir Spare released on 10 January 2023. The code was connected to their late mother Princess Diana, UK's Mirror reported the book Spare, the Duke of Sussex detailed an incident at his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.\"'Harold, you must listen to me! I just want you to be happy, Harold. I swear... I swear on Mummy's life',\" Harry wrote in the book added it stopped both him and his father King Charles in their tracks during a walk that day Markle's memoir likely to put spotlight on Royal family members: ReportThe relationship of Harry with William and his wife Kate Middleton hit rock bottom that day. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were leaving the Royal Family as working family members Middleton can't trust Harry-Meghan anymoreIn the book Spare, Harry penned, \"He'd used the secret code\".The former working Royal added, \"The universal password. Ever since we were boys those three words were to be used only in times of extreme crisis. For nearly twenty-five years we'd reserved that soul-crushing vow for times when one of us needed to be heard, to be believed, quickly. For times when nothing else would do\".'Meghan Markle wants to be the Queen', Royal Author claims she tried to...Harry wrote that William's phrase \"stopped me cold\".\"I simply didn't believe him, didn't fully trust him. And vice versa. He saw it too. He saw that we were in a place of such hurt and doubt that even those sacred words couldn't set us free,\" Prince Harry added royal brothers shared an amicable bond when Harry was still a bachelor. However, when Harry started dating Meghan, he plucked up the courage to tell his brother and sister-in-law Kate Middleton's family pic for Christmas receives online banterPrince William seemingly had a brutal 10-word reaction to his younger brother shared the story of telling William and Kate about his dates with Meghan in his memoir William considered 'opinionated' Meghan Markle an 'outsider'He claimed that William told him to 'slow down'. And he issued him a warning: \"She's an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen.\"

